(WFRV)- With one season under their wing, the Green Bay Rockers will start their second season. The Rockers are starting off hot already with a 12-10 win against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders yesterday.

With their home opener tonight at 6:35 p.m. it will surely be a night to remember.

Capital Credit Union Park has gone through some construction with the new video board. It has also added more games on the field and a mural on the right field wall.

At tonight’s game, you have the chance to win $2,000 in prizes just for buying a ticket.

For more information head to greenbayrockers.com.