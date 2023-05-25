(WFRV)- The Griffon String Quartet is very active in the Green Bay community. They have lots of programs for people of all ages and abilities.

The Griffon String Quartet members currently work with children in northeast Wisconsin via the Einstein Series, a highly interactive program for school-age children. Students participate in private or group lessons or educational outreach programs.

They also have the B Double Sharp program which presents mini concerts for the aging or disabled, as well as their caregivers. Targeting people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The free concert will be this Saturday (May 27th) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will be performing at the Tarlton Theatre at 405-409 West Walnut Street.

For more information head to midsummersmusic.com/the-griffon-string-quartet/.