(WFRV) – Local 5 Live puts the entertainment spotlight on a talented quartet that shares music with the community for free and you can see them live.

The Griffon String Quartet, a program of Door County’s Midsummer’s Music spoke to Local 5 Live with details.

See their upcoming free concerts at:

December 17 at 5 pm: SWY231, 231 N. 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay

And

December 18 at 2 pm: Brown County Central Library in Green Bay.

Register by calling 920-854-7088 or head to midsummersmusic.com.