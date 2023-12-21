(WFRV) – During the holidays, sales of butter are on the rise. Wisconsin is one of the top two butter-producing states in the country.

Ashley Hagenow, Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland says butter contributes $45.6 billion to Wisconsin’s dairy industry.

She plans to create a compound butter for her next holiday gathering. Ashley shared a recipe for Chipotle Cheddar Butter. Ingredients include softened butter, Carr Valley Cranberry Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, dried cranberries, honey, ground chipotle chili pepper, salt and pepper to taste, and warm bread or dinner rolls.

She also advises shoppers to think local when buying gifts for the holiday season by looking for the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy badge or the number ’55’ in the lot number of dairy product packaging.

Find more recipes and butter tips at Butter Recipes from Wisconsin | Wisconsin Cheese.