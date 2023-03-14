(WFRV) – Three lifelong friends and comedians try to embarrass each other on TV in a hidden camera show and you can see them live locally.

James Murray otherwise known as ‘Murr’ spoke with Local 5 Live with more on ‘The Impractical Jokers’ and the laughs that await you at the Resch.

Details from reschcomplex.com:

MARCH 24, 2023

7:30 PM / DOORS 6:30 P.M.

Brian Quinn (Q), James Murray (Murr) and Sal Vulcano are the Creators, Executive Producers, and Stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its 10th season, Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Q, Murr and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Murr, Sal and Q challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it… if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode – with the help of a celebrity guest – the episode’s loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

In addition to their top 5 comedy show on cable, and truTV’s longest running and top-rated original comedy, the guys have toured steadily over the last eight years with their wildly popular live show, performing for over one million fans in the US and UK, including six sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and six sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Murr, Sal and Q met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV.

VENUE RESCH CENTER, GREEN BAY, WI

TICKET PRICES Tickets start at $35

This event has an 8 ticket limit per household. All orders in excess of the ticket limit are subject to be returned. Aisle pairs are $10 more.