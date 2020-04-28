The Kroc Center Green Bay: Making instruments at home

(WFRV) – The Kroc Center in Green Bay is usually buzzing with activity including projects for kids.
They’ve got some fun virtual programs to make sure you don’t miss out on anything, like Instructor Maria showing how to make instruments.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – The Kroc Center in Green Bay is usually buzzing with activity including projects for kids.
They’ve got some fun virtual programs to make sure you don’t miss out on anything, like Instructor Maria showing how to make instruments.