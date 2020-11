(WFRV) – Badger State Brewing Company is celebrating seven years and they are constantly rolling out new beer flavors.

Nicole and Andrew from Badger State Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with the latest and details on upcoming events.

Badger State Brewing is located at 990 Tony Canadeo Run in Green Bay. Connect with them on Facebook for upcoming events, and beer release dates. Find out more at badgerstatebrewing.com.