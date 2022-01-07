The latest reads for teens from the Neenah Public Library

(WFRV) – Parents of teens know that catching their interest can be a struggle but the Neenah Public Library has some fun reads for teens.

Katrina Wulff stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of the most popular titles, the difference between tween and teen books, and the importance of kids being able to read for fun.

The Neenah Public Library is located at 240 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Neenah, see more at neenahlibrary.org and follow them on Facebook for the latest.

From Neenah Public Library:

If your New Year’s resolution is to learn a new language, the Neenah Public Library can help! With your library card, you have access to Bluebird, an all-audio language-learning app with 163 of the world’s most popular languages, plus ESL courses taught in 146 home languages. For the visual learner there is Pronunciator, a free web-based language learning program with a 163 languages featuring personalized courses, movies, music, and more.