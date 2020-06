(WFRV) – For many, this Saturday is the first day of summer and the longest day of the year, which can be reasons to celebrate.

For others, it’s a day to raise money to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The events look a little different this year but still doing great work for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

To get involved, head to alz.org/tld and the 24/7 helpline is 1-800-272-3900.