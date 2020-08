(WFRV) – The Manitowoc Public Library has a fun series streaming live on Facebook.

Let the library guide you through the “Hoard House” to travel back in time. Host, Barb Bundy-Jost joined Local 5 Live with details.

Hoard House is streaming live Tuesdays in September at 2 pm on the Manitowoc Public Library’s Facebook page. The collections shown include:

9/8: Nuns

9/15: Barbie Dolls

9/22: Vintage Clothing

9/29: Vintage Handbags and shoes