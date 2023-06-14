(WFRV)- The American Flag is not just a flag. With the honor and respect each American Flag Holds, it is important to take care of it.

Art Lane from Window World was in the service and tells his story about when he saw a disrespected flag.

He also shared that every fold in the American Flag has a meaning: According to military.com:

The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life.

The second fold is a symbol of the belief in eternal life.

The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veteran departing.

The fourth fold represents God.

The fifth fold is a tribute to our country.

The sixth fold is where our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

The seventh fold is a tribute to our armed forces.

The eighth fold is a tribute to our Mothers.

The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood.

The 10th fold is a tribute to the Father.

The 11th fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

The 12th fold represents an emblem of eternity.

In the 13th and last fold, when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto, “In God We Trust.”

Window World does offer Military discounts for all that served or are currently serving.

For more information head to windowworldgreenbay.com.