The Melting Pot: Dip into something different

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They are one of the tasty places featuring on the Local 5 Live Fan of the Day prize wheel.

Today, Local 5 Live gets a closer look at the delicious February deals at The Melting Pot.

Details on their ’28 Days to Get it Right’ specials:

Galentine’s — Celebrate the best unofficial holiday of the year spending quality time with the ladies you love. With Melting Pot’s Best Fondue Friends Forever (BFFF) menu, available Monday through Wednesday, pick your night to enjoy an evening of making memories, enjoying fantastic cocktails and cravable cheese and chocolate fondues.

Thursdate™– Can’t make it work on the 14th? Celebrate love on Thursdays with Thursdate® and enjoy a romance-infused 4-course meal that features fondue favorites—all served on a table covered in rose petals and candles to set the mood.

Valentine’s Day –The most romantic day and dining experience in town includes an evening of fondue favorites like hand crafted cheese fondue, decadent chocolate fondue, signature drinks, and more.

Melting Pot To-Go – A romance-infused meal of fondue favorites —perfect for celebrating love at home. Great for watching the Big Game or for a quiet V-day celebration the day after.

The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. Browse the menu and more at meltingpot.com/Appleton-wi.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Freedom's John Miron discusses Hall of Fame induction, Irish season

5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home

Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win

St. Mary's Springs wins Badgerland title over NHM

St. Norbert earns Saturday sweep in hoops, hockey

HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week