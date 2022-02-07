The Melting Pot: Dip into something different

(WFRV) – They are one of the tasty places featuring on the Local 5 Live Fan of the Day prize wheel.

Today, Local 5 Live gets a closer look at the delicious February deals at The Melting Pot.

Details on their ’28 Days to Get it Right’ specials:

Galentine’s — Celebrate the best unofficial holiday of the year spending quality time with the ladies you love. With Melting Pot’s Best Fondue Friends Forever (BFFF) menu, available Monday through Wednesday, pick your night to enjoy an evening of making memories, enjoying fantastic cocktails and cravable cheese and chocolate fondues.

Thursdate™– Can’t make it work on the 14th? Celebrate love on Thursdays with Thursdate® and enjoy a romance-infused 4-course meal that features fondue favorites—all served on a table covered in rose petals and candles to set the mood.

Valentine’s Day –The most romantic day and dining experience in town includes an evening of fondue favorites like hand crafted cheese fondue, decadent chocolate fondue, signature drinks, and more.

Melting Pot To-Go – A romance-infused meal of fondue favorites —perfect for celebrating love at home. Great for watching the Big Game or for a quiet V-day celebration the day after.

The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. Browse the menu and more at meltingpot.com/Appleton-wi.