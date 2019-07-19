The Mixtape performing live at Our Town Suamico

(WFRV) – They’ve played in festivals like Country U.S.A. and they have gigs coming up all over Wisconsin and The Mixtape stopped in and played for us and the audience at Our Town Suamico.

You can see The Mixtape live at some of their upcoming performances:

7/19 – Townline Pub, Suamico, 7 – 10 pm

7/21 – Anduzzi’s, Kimberly, 5 – 8pm

7/26 – TJ’s Harbor, Oshkosh, 8pm – 12

7/27 – Blind Horse Winery, Koehler, 5 – 9 pm

8/13 – Vickery Village, Suamico, 6 – 8:30 pm

Be sure to check them out on Facebook as well.