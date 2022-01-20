The most wonderful time of year: Girl Scout Cookie time!

(WFRV) – It’s time to talk about the annual Girl Scout sale and Brittany from the Girl Scout’s of the Northwestern Great Lakes stopped by Local 5 Live along with her daughter, and girl scout Avery with a look at a new variety of cookie, options for purchasing, and how this sale helps young girls learn valuable skills.

Starting Friday, your local girl scout will be selling cookies. For the latest news, text COOKIES to 59618.

Beginning February 18, you can enter your zip code online to buy from a local troop, just head to girlscoutcookies.org.