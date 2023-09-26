(WFRV)- Support Neenah businesses with the Neenah Wine Walk this Saturday.

Visit locations throughout Downtown Neenah to sample a variety of wines. Take an afternoon to stroll, sip, and sample your way through Neenah businesses.

Ticket price includes (16) 2oz wine samples, a wine bottle, a tote bag with a souvenir wine stopper, wine passport, water, $5 in ‘cork cash’ to spend Downtown that day, and sweet and salty snacks to cleanse your pallet.

The Neenah Wine Walk will happen on September 30th from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is limited, so sign up soon.

For more information, head to neenah.org.