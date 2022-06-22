(WFRV) – Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc always has important lessons to teach the community from the past.

Today, Executive Director Amy Meyer along with George shows Local 5 Live viewers the art of Blacksmithing and what lessons we can learn from the art.

The Other Side of the Anvil Blacksmith weekend is Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 4 pm at Pinecrest Historical Village.

Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:

The Manitowoc County Historical Society, in partnership with the Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association (UMBA), will present a special hands-on program called “The Other Side of the Anvil” on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 from 10 am to 4 pm both days.

In addition to the Blacksmith Shop in Pinecrest Village, there will be multiple forging stations—complete with forge, anvil, vise and tools— fired up and skilled regional blacksmiths will provide hands-on instruction for guests.

Guests are encouraged to take part in blacksmithing demonstrations by stepping up to a forging station and with the guidance of an experienced smith, make a small iron object using the same heat and hammer techniques practiced at the historical village’s shop.

The program is included in general admission to the museum – $10 for adults, $7 for children age 4 to 17, and free for those under age 4. Admission is also free for MCHS Members.

Special Scout Rate: $6 per scout. Wear your scout gear!

Guests of any age can participate, but those under 18 must have the signed permission of an adult and need to be accompanied by an adult parent while they work. Safety glasses and gloves will be provided. Participants will be accepted on a first-come first-served basis.