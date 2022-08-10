(WFRV) – There’s a new boutique hotel open in Dyckesville.

Kerry Osborn visited Local 5 Live with a look inside The Painted Pelican as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood.

—-

From The Painted Pelican:

The Painted Pelican Inn is a completely remodeled, boutique hotel featuring 17 charming rooms. We are located on the Bay of Green Bay with 300 ft of gorgeous waterfront property. The Painted Pelican is 20 miles north of Green Bay as well as 20 min south of Sturgeon Bay in Door County.

Over 200 feet of private Bay Shore water frontage shared by all Painted Pelican guests. Launch your kayaks or paddle boards or just relax in the sand.

The inn portion is open but the restaurant/bar is still under construction.

——-

To book a room, click on the link on their Facebook page. They are located at 6449 Sturgeon Bay Road.