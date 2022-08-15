(WFRV) – There’s a new feature-length documentary from filmmaker Dan Larson.

Dan visited Local 5 Live along with George Schroeder from The Hearthstone Historic House Museum with details on ‘The Power of the River’ and how you can watch.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the two premiere events Aug. 23 in De Pere can be purchased online for $15 for De Pere Historical Society annual members at deperehistory.org, and $20 for nonmembers by clicking on “Public Ticket.” Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Historical Society’s new building expansion project.

Tickets for the third premiere event Aug. 25 in Menasha can be purchased on eventbrite.com. Seats on the main floor are $20, and Hearthstone members receive a $4 discount by entering the membership promo code. Wheelchair-accessible seats on the main floor and seats in the balcony are $15. Proceeds from this premiere will support Hearthstone.