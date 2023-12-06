(WFRV)- It is time to relive High School and go to “The Prom.”

The careers of four eccentric Broadway stars are struggling, and they desperately need a new stage to shine bright once more. Seeking out a cause, they head straight to small-town Indiana. Through social media, they have heard of trouble brewing around a school prom.

Local girl, Emma Nolan, wants to take her girlfriend to prom but the PTA is on a mission to keep them out. Determined to transform lives and put themselves back in the limelight, the Broadway celebrities muscle in to change the town and give Emma the prom she deserves.

The Prom hits the stage on December 7th, 8th, and 9th at 7 p.m.

For tickets, head to trojanmusical.com.