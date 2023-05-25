(WFRV)- The Rahr-West Art Museum is excited to unveil its new elevator. This means that more people can get around the museum to see exhibits.

The Rahr-West Art Museum is free to the public, but donations are greatly accepted. However, private tours are offered for a small fee. These tours are offered seven days a week by appointment.

The Rahr-West Art Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday until 4 p.m. They are located at 610 N. Eighth Street in Manitowoc.

For more information head to rahrwestartmuseum.org.