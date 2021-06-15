The Ridges Sanctuary in Bailey’s Harbor with Retired Rambler, Steve DeBaker

(WFRV) – It’s a journey to ‘The Ridges’ with Local 5 Live Retired Rambler Steve DeBaker.

Today Steve gives our viewers a closer look at a Wisconsin Sanctuary – The Ridges.

In 1937, The Ridges Sanctuary became Wisconsin’s first land trust. For 80 years it has been an integral part of the rich, natural setting of the Baileys Harbor community and the Door County Peninsula. Founded to preserve the original 30-acre parcel, The Ridges has grown thoughtfully and strategically to ensure the protection of the most biologically diverse ecosystem in Wisconsin.

For more on The Ridges, head to ridgessanctuary.org. And the best place to start for all things Wisconsin Ledge, head to wiledge.org and to sample the fruits of Steve’s labor, visit troutspringswinery.com.

