(WFRV)- The Romp in the Swamp is a cherished autumn tradition where adventure meets celebration.

Your adventure begins as you take an enchanting hay wagon ride out to the prairie. There, you can grab a s’more before exploring the scenic trails to collect treats at the trick-or-treat stations.

Navigate the twists and turns of the prairie maze, compete in a costume contest with fantastic prizes up for grabs, enjoy festive, fall-themed games in The Pines, and even watch a film in costume while savoring some delicious popcorn as we transform our lower level into a movie theater.

Romp in the Swamp is tomorrow (10/21) at Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton. Sign up for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person when you pre-register and $12 at the door if tickets are available.

All funds raised from Romp in the Swamp support the mission of Bubolz Nature Preserve, ensuring that they can continue to provide exceptional experiences for the community through education, recreation, and conservation.

For more information, head to bubolzpreserve.org.