(WFRV)- The Salvation Army is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign with a big event.

In this segment, Major Matt O’Neil and Nicole Hanley from the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay discuss how much the Red Kettle Campaign means to the community and how you can help.

The Salvation Army Kickoff Event is Thursday, November 9th. They will reveal the 2023 Christmas Campaign Goal, a performance by the Ashwaubenon High School Band, free hot cocoa, and more.

For more information, head to sagreenbay.org. To sign up to be a bell ringer, head to registertoring.com.