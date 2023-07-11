(WFRV)- For more than 20 years, Logan Creek Soap has been a beacon in Door County, producing handcrafted soaps.

Now, a new owner is continuing the tradition of making soap as natural as possible. She is even growing some of the items used in the process.

Heidi Gutschow has expanded the Logan Creek line and opened a new retail space in Sturgeon Bay.

In addition to the bar soap, you will find lip balm, lotion bars, stain removers, and bug repellants in bar form.

Shop the scents in person at 154 North Third Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. Heidi says Door County Cherry is a best seller, but do not miss the unique flavors like dill pickle!

They offer custom orders and options for smaller sizes used as party favors.

For more information head to logancreeksoap.com.