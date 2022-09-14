(WFRV) – Follow your nose to Minocqua this weekend for a fun time that will leave you full.

Krystal Westfahl, Executive Director of ‘Let’s Minocqua’ visited Local 5 Live with details on Beef-a-Rama.

Details from Minocqua.org:

Beef-A-Rama™

On the last Saturday in September, the smell of beef fills the air and more than 12,000 people fill the streets of downtown Minocqua. For over 50 years, Beef-a-Rama™ has been a premier event drawing visitors back year after year to join in on the one-of-a-kind fun you can only find in the Northwoods.

Roasters begin cooking their signature beef before dawn. Herds of creative festival goers dressed in cow-themed costumes start packing downtown early for the 10K and 5K Rump Roast Run and Walk along Lake Minocqua, live music, & Prime Choice Craft Show featuring more than 70 vendors.

Mooo-ve on down to Torpy Park to grab a roast beef sandwich and watch the Beef Eating Contest and Cow Pie Plop.