(WFRV)- A Chorus Line digs deep into what it means to be a Broadway singer. Telling the story of 17 dancers and their lives. In the end, the director must choose 8 to make the cut.

With every story, your heart will be pulled and shock will fill the stage. Come see the amazing performance at the Birder Theater from June, 15th through the 29th.

You will find Birder Theater at 123 South Broadway in De Pere.

For more information or to buy tickets head to birderonbroadway.org or call 920-445-5669.