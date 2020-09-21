The Stock Market offers gourmet food and more in Shawano

(WFRV) – Their maiden name is Stock; so naturally, the name of their gourmet food store is “The Stock Market”.

Sisters, Chelsea and Abigail, joined us to feature their Shawano business.

The Stock Market is two big events coming up: Octoberfest on October 3rd, which features many Downtown Shawano businesses; and Witches Night Out on October 9th, where dressing like a witch gives you some great discounts.

You’ll find The Stock Market on Main Street in Shawano. You can also connect with them on Facebook.