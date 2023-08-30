ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though the summer season is coming to an end, The River by Bayshore in Algoma still has multiple things to do for all ages.

The location is right on the Anaphee River and is the perfect place to get out with family or friends. Kayaks and canoes are available to be rented.

Bayshore Outiffters also just started its used kayak and paddleboard sale. The list of items can be found on their website.

There are options for people to take out and ride paddleboats that are in the shape of a swan. Up to six people can fit in the swan boats, but only if there are two small children.

More information can be found on The River by Bayshore’s Facebook page.