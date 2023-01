(WFRV) – They specialize in being a space for friends and families to enjoy delicious baked goods, specialty coffees, and board games.

Bri Lutz visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at The Sweet Lair, a premier bakery and board game café in Menasha.

The Sweet Lair is located at 204 Main St in Menasha. For the latest specials and events, follow on Facebook.