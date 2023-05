(WFRV)- A new kind of market is popping up in Fish Creek. The Rusty Coop is a market that is in a barn. With 83 vendors and counting, you can find a wide variety of items.

While the theme is farm life, everyone is welcome to stop by.

You can find this event on June 2nd (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and 3rd (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 8813 Wisconsin 42.

For more information head to The Rusty Coop on Facebook or their website www.silverwearbymisty.com.