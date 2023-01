(WFRV) – It’s the Winter Dance Party at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay.

Jim Morrison is the Emcee for the event and he stopped by Local 5 Live with some history behind it plus how you can enjoy tributes to Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens.

The Winter Dance Party is Friday, February 10th at Riverside Ballroom, 1560 Main Street in Green Bay. For tickets, stop by the ballroom or call 920-432-5518.