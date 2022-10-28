(WFRV) – You’ve heard of a Margarita but what about a ‘Jokerita’?

Local 5 Live visited the Crooked Joker Lounge with a look at just one of the specialty drinks they offer that will infuse your night with energy at this fun spot in Suamico.

Remember to save your seat at the bar for the next game. In addition to the seat, $25 will get you a pretzel, pizza, and two beers.

Then, Wednesday, November 2 it’s Girls Night Out. From 5 – 8 pm, for $20 you get two cocktails, or two glasses of wine to go along with live Jazz music. Drop by to call to get your tickets.

For details on these specials and more, head to the Crooked Joker Lounge on Facebook.

Visit them at 2306 Lineville Road in Suamico, see more at crookedjoker.com.