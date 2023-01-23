(WFRV) – There may be snow on the ground but it’s a great time to think about Spring and Summer fun.

Amy Shadian from PMI stopped by Local 5 Live along with Brian Beno from Kunes RV with details on the upcoming Green Bay RV & Camping Expo running Thursday – Sunday at the Resch Expo.

Details from reschcomplex.com:

JANUARY 26 – 29, 2023

GREEN BAY RV & CAMPING EXPO

The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo, presented by Kunes RV, will be at the Resch Expo January 26-29, 2023. The expo has entertained thousands of outdoor enthusiasts for more than 50 years while displaying the latest in RV and camping products. New this year, show attendees will get to play for a chance to win a new RV!

JANUARY 26, 2023

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

JANUARY 27, 2023

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

JANUARY 28, 2023

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

JANUARY 29, 2023

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

