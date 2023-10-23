(WFRV)- Could Dubbies be your new best friend?
She has been referred to as an angel on earth and she is in search of a loving home to call her own. This beautiful gal is 6 years old and is always searching for comfy spots to sprawl out and relax.
Dubbies is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and she goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.
Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus is at 3475 Park Drive in Sturgeon Bay.
For more information about Martin go to wihumane.org.