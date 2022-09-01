(WFRV) – Sometimes going back to school just ‘stinks’. If your child is struggling with a new school or a new year, there are some great tools you can utilize.

Local author Becky Scharnhorst stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at her first book, ‘My School Stinks’, the new follow-up release, ‘This Field Trip Stinks’ along with helpful journals which allows kids to voice their worries along with positive affirmations.

Meet Becky at some upcoming book signings:

9/3: 10 am – 2 pm, The Nest, Wautoma

9/14: 10:30 am, Wautoma Library

9/24: 11 am, Barnes & Nobel Appleton

See more at beckyscharnhorst.com.