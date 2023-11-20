(WFRV)- Could Molly and Jaxson be your new best friends?

This inseparable pair is up for adoption at the Shawano County Humane Society.

This heartwarming duo is on the lookout for a happy home where they can continue their journey together. Whether it’s a quiet evening by the fireplace or a playful romp in the backyard, Molly and Jaxson are ready to fill your home with love, laughter, and companionship.

Molly and Jaxson share a special bond that goes beyond words. They are the definition of loveable, easy-going companions who thrive on each other’s company.

The Shawano County Humane Society is located at 1290 Jaycee Court in Shawano.

If you are interested in adopting Molly and Jaxson, head to shawanocountyhumanesociety.com or their Facebook page.