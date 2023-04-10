Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) – Visitors to the Oshkosh Public Museum will find a new long-term exhibition to explore: This Is Winnebagoland!

The Lake Winnebago region, once promoted as a recreational paradise called Winnebagoland, is home to timeless adventure!

Enjoy the competition, camaraderie, and community through the years of sporting and recreation history brought to life. Jump in and feel the lure of the lake, root for the home teams of the past, and play along in this new long-term exhibition.

Jordan had a look around the new space.

