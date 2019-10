(WFRV) – If you need a new place to dine or maybe just stop for a good glass of wine, Savor Food & Spirits in Kimberly will not disappoint.

You can find Savor Food & Spirits on 700 Schelfhout Lane in Kimberly, reach them by phone at 920-423-3883. For hours, a look at their menu head to savorwi.com and on Facebook.