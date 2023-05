(WFRV)- Long long time ago… I can still remember how that music used to make me smile. And it can once again will with Wild Rose Kiwanis bring back William Florian. William Florian played music from the 60s along with originals. This fun Mother’s day event will be fun for the whole family. This event takes place on May 14th at 2pm in the Wild Rose High School Auditorium.

For more information head to Facebook and look for Wild Rose Kiwanis.