(WFRV)- Tim McGraw made his mark in the country music industry. With songs like “Don’t Take the Girl” and “Real Good Man”, he made himself a household name.

On Thursday, September 14th, Turner Street Music Hall and Icons Tribute Thursday Concert Series will honor Tim McGraw with hours of his music being sung by Adam Lee.

Turner Street Music Hall and Icons Tribute Thursday Concert Series honoring Tim McGraw will be Thursday, September 14th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Turner Street Music Hall in Wrightstown.

Doors open at 6:00

Credit Card Online or At the Door, $20 plus taxes and fees comes to $22.91.

Cash, At the Door only, $25, taxes and fees included.

For more information, head to turnerstreetmusic.com.