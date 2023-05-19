(WFRV)- Tim Schweiger writes the songs and plays guitar. The Middlemen play the instruments. This simple, yet genius, line of thinking has gotten Tim this far and someday further. Tim Schweiger and the Middlemen will be a part of the Badger State Brewing Company’s Summer Concert Series. The series will be full of live music, food trucks, and of course great beer.

Tim Schweiger and the Middlemen are excited to be playing in Green Bay. Come see them at badger state Brewing Company tonight starting at 7 p.m.

For more information head to facebook.com/schwimtiger.

Or head to timschweigerandthemiddlemen.bandcamp.com.