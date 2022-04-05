(WFRV) – It’s a great chance to get geared up for the season – and it’s free!

Chris Mehring visited Local 5 Live with details on this year’s Fan Fest with the Timber Rattlers.

Details from timberrattlers.com:

Timber Rattlers Fan Fest Returns on Wednesday, April 6

Free event to get back out to the stadium and watch the Timber Rattlers get ready for the season

Fan Fest is back for 2022! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will hold an open house event at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Wednesday, April 6 from 1:00pm until 4:30pm to allow fans their first look at the 2022 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Admission and parking are free for Fan Fest!

All fans who attend the event will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog, soda, and popcorn. This voucher may also be used for free parking to any Timber Rattlers home game at Neuroscience Group Field in April – excluding Opening Day – this season.

The Timber Rattlers will take the field for practice at 1:30pm. An intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 3:00pm.

The Snake Pit Team Store and the ticket office will be open during Fan Fest to allow you to purchase merchandise and tickets for any game during the 2022 season.

Souvenir grab bags containing various items will be available for $20 inside the main gates on the main concourse of the stadium while supplies last.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8 at 6:40pm.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, flex packages, and individual games for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.