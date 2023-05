(WFRV)- Another year means another Bellin Run, but this year they added a 5K race along with their traditional 10K race. This exciting addition means that more people can be in the race this year. If you are looking to volunteer for anything, Bellin has you covered there too. They need volunteers for the run on Saturday, June 10th.

For more information or to sign up for the Bellin Run head to bellinrun.com.