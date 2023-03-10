(WFRV) – Miracle League of Green Bay provides a baseball league for mentally or physically challenged youth, ages 4 – 19. While the 17th season for this group begins Saturday, June 3, 2023, registration is open now for both players and volunteers.

Volunteers or “buddies” need to be 14-years-old and able to assist the players with hitting, running and fielding. The group is looking for 250 volunteers for the season.

To register for play or volunteering, contact Gary at (920) 615-6609 or email at Gary.rogaczewski@gmail.com; or head to www.greenbaymiracleleague.com.