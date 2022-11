(WFRV) – Before you prep your pies this week, you’ll want to listen to some tips to make it a success.

Sandy Quevillon from The Whimsical Whisk stopped by the Local 5 Live studio with how to avoid a soggy crust this holiday season.

If you need more help, The Whimsical Whisk also offers cake, cookie & candy making classes plus both in-home and onsite decorating classes for kids and adults.

See more online at thewhimsicalwhisk.com.