Tips for tea from Cultivate Taste Tea Salon in Green Bay

(WFRV) – January is hot tea month and if you don’t know about the traditions that go along with a hot cup of tea, Certified Tea Specialist Jennifer Nowicki visited with Local 5 Live with a closer look at her business Cultivate Taste Tea Salon in Green Bay.

Cultivate Taste Tea Salon is located at 520 N. Broadway Suite 120 in Green Bay. To learn more and shop online, head to cultivatetaste.com.

More info…

International Award Winning Handcrafted and Single Origin Loose Leaf Teas & Herbal Infusions with no candy, sugar, or flavorings by Wisconsin’s only certified tea specialist from the Specialty Tea Institute in New York City. Soups, salads, sandwiches, appetizers, and sweet treats.

We want to infuse our passion for handcrafted and single origin loose leaf tea into you.

At Cultivate Taste we do not use flavorings, candy, or sugar in our teas. We source direct, blend, and sell international award winning handcrafted and single origin loose leaf teas online, farmer’s markets, our tea salon, and wholesale.

We strive to source organic and fair-trade teas whenever possible directly from the farms across China, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Laos, Taiwan, India, etc… When we blend, we use high grade organic and fair-trade ingredients to enhance a tea not to mask it because we want you to enjoy and develop your palate, while feeling good that you are drinking something healthy too.

We also use eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging because we believe in not harming the planet.