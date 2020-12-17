Tips on glitter make up from professional makeup artist Dana Michele

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Professional makeup artist and aesthetician Dana Michele gives Local 5 Live some helpful tips on working with glitter makeup this holiday season.

Get in touch with Dana Michele makeup online, see all of her pages on her linktree.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark