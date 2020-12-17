Tips on glitter make up from professional makeup artist Dana Michele

(WFRV) – Professional makeup artist and aesthetician Dana Michele gives Local 5 Live some helpful tips on working with glitter makeup this holiday season.
Get in touch with Dana Michele makeup online, see all of her pages on her linktree.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Professional makeup artist and aesthetician Dana Michele gives Local 5 Live some helpful tips on working with glitter makeup this holiday season.
Get in touch with Dana Michele makeup online, see all of her pages on her linktree.