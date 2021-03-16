Tips to build a bat house to help protect the bat population in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Bats can be unwelcome house guests, but there are some very good reasons to want them near your home.

Local 5 Live’s Retired Rambler Steve De Baker was in the studio along with Jerry Theys from Wildlife of Wisconsin with a closer look at the benefits bats bring to our ecosystem and what to do if you find one in your home or garage.

We also learn some tips on how to build a bat house to help the bat population stay protected in Wisconsin.

For more information, head to wiledge.org and be sure to follow Wildlife of Wisconsin on Facebook.