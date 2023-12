(WFRV)- The holidays are a time for get-togethers, but it can be easy to overlook potential hazards to your pet’s health and safety, especially if they are new to the household.

In this segment, Aaron Frazier and Dr. Timbrala Marshall of VCA Animal Hospitals discuss common holiday hazards for pets in the home and the typical signs that your pet needs urgent care.

For more information, head to vcahospitals.com.