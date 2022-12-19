(WFRV) – Today in health news, the climbing costs of treating diabetes and what you can do about it.
Dr. Nicole Brady from UnitedHealthcare visited Local 5 Live with more on what the health care industry is doing to address the rising costs of insulin and some tips to help make diabetes more manageable.
Including:
1. Eat well-balanced meals
2. Stay active
3. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol
4. Manage stress
5. Build a care team
For more information about saving money on insulin and managing diabetes, head to uhc.com.